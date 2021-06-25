We Are China

Highlights of activities across China to mark CPC centenary

Xinhua) 10:28, June 25, 2021

Activities have been held across China to mark the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Large-scale light shows were held in cities like Beijing and Shanghai, while dazzling drone light shows were staged in various other cities.

People across the country also marked the CPC's anniversary through traditional Chinese art forms.

Guo Chunkui, an inheritor of Dongchangfu woodblock printing in east China's Shandong Province, spent three years on making a work with a theme about the CPC's history.

A middle school art teacher in northwest China's Shaanxi Province spent over five years on a 100-meter-long painting to mark CPC's centenary.

Students in the city of Nangong in north China's Hebei learned CPC's history through papercutting.

Meanwhile, art performances celebrating the centenary are held in various places.

More than 150 firefighters gathered in Liupanshui city in southwest China's Guizhou to sing with citizens.

In Yuqing County in Guizhou, students formed various patterns marking the centenary on their playground during after-class exercise.

