Commentary-Explainer: Why is CPC a keen supporter of global cooperation?

Xinhua) 10:26, June 25, 2021

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- Under the leadership of the 100-year-old Communist Party of China (CPC), the world's second largest economy has been contributing to and benefiting from global cooperation.

Despite rising protectionism and anti-globalization sentiment around the world, China has repeatedly pledged that it will never close its door to the outside world. It has remained committed to openness and international cooperation, which it believes are essential for continued progress both for the country itself and for humanity as a whole.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, has stressed the Party's commitment to leading the Chinese people in unswervingly following the path of reform and opening up during his inspection tour in south China's Guangdong Province in October last year.

The world's largest political party with over 91 million members is fully aware that globalization and multilateralism are the irreversible trends of history, and seclusion leads only to backwardness.

History serves as a mirror. China's reform and opening up, the country's fundamental state policy since 1978, has transformed a poverty-stricken country into a vibrant economy, which has proved to be one of the most impressive success stories in the world over decades.

Through its cooperation with the rest of the world, China has also become the leading engine of global development and an anchor of stability for global peace.

In an increasingly well-connected world, human beings have been plagued by common threats. Among the problems confronting the world, ranging from post-epidemic economic recovery to the pressing challenge of climate change, none can be resolved by a single country alone.

And this is why the CPC, as a staunch supporter of multilateralism, has been advocating global cooperation.

It has taken a further step to propose the building of a community with a shared future for humanity, a concept that has been enshrined in the Party Constitution.

The concept, which was proposed by Xi eight years ago, embodies the ideas of building an open, inclusive, clean, and beautiful world that enjoys lasting peace, universal security, and common prosperity.

Under the leadership of the CPC, China stands ready to join hands with other countries to address the problems facing humanity.

The latest evidence of China's active role in global cooperation is in the sphere of public health. As of June 16, China had donated and exported more than 350 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines around the globe.

The CPC is also actively engaged in exchanges with parties around the world to draw on their wisdoms. Data shows that the CPC has relations in various forms with more than 600 political parties and organizations in over 160 countries and regions.

The original aspiration and mission of the CPC is to seek happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation for the Chinese nation. The Party is keenly aware that such aspiration and mission can only be achieved in an environment of peaceful development and global cooperation.

For the CPC, the past 100 years are the prologue that will usher in a new chapter of its endeavors to lead China's win-win cooperation with the world.

