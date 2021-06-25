Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC's 100th founding anniversary (9)

Xinhua) 09:31, June 25, 2021

Tourists admire the skyline view of Lujiazui area at the Bund in Shanghai, east China, Jan. 6, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- Political parties, political leaders and people from all walks of life in other countries are extending warm congratulations on the upcoming 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In messages addressed to General Secretary Xi Jinping of the CPC Central Committee or to the CPC Central Committee, they spoke highly of the achievements the CPC has made during the past century as well as its contributions to the world.

Those sending congratulatory messages include:

Joseph Muscat, former leader of Malta's Labour Party and former prime minister of Malta;

Silas Bule, vice president of Vanuatu's National United Party and minister of health of Vanuatu;

Prakash Sharan Mahat, leader of the Nepali Congress party and former minister of foreign affairs of Nepal;

Mariano Sabino Lopes, president of the Democratic Party in Timor-Leste;

Bertalan Toth and Agnes Kunhalmi, co-leaders of the Hungarian Socialist Party;

Janis Urbanovics, board chair of Latvia's Social Democratic Party "Harmony";

Radik Karapetyan, head secretary of Armenia's Social-Democrat Hunchakian Party;

Jean Louis Robinson, political bureau member of Madagascar's IRD party and chairman of the AVANA party;

Phoukham Vongvichit, chairman of Lancang-Mekong Development Foundation in Laos;

Tadeusz Gajewski, president of civil association "Polish House".

