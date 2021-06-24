Home>>
China a contributor to int'l human rights standards: white paper
(Xinhua) 15:25, June 24, 2021
BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- China is a contributor to international human rights standards, said a white paper released by the State Council Information Office on Thursday.
The country has attended the meetings of the drafting groups of important documents on human rights protection, including the Convention Against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment and the Convention on the Rights of the Child, according to the white paper on the practice of the Communist Party of China in respecting and protecting human rights.
