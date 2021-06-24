Home>>
China has 529,000 lawyers: white paper
(Xinhua) 15:03, June 24, 2021
BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- China encourages the development of the legal profession as a part of the efforts to improve its public legal services, said a white paper released Thursday.
The total number of lawyers throughout China has reached 529,000 as of April 2021, according to the white paper on the practice of the Communist Party of China in respecting and protecting human rights issued by the State Council Information Office.
Full Text: The Communist Party of China and Human Rights Protection -- A 100-Year Quest
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- 87 pct of criminal cases handled with leniency after guilty plea: white paper
- China coordinates protection of civil, political rights
- Students in Tibet, south Xinjiang enjoy free education for 15 years: white paper
- Chinese socialist system of laws has taken shape: white paper
- China ensures people's position as country's masters: white paper
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.