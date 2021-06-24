China has 529,000 lawyers: white paper

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- China encourages the development of the legal profession as a part of the efforts to improve its public legal services, said a white paper released Thursday.

The total number of lawyers throughout China has reached 529,000 as of April 2021, according to the white paper on the practice of the Communist Party of China in respecting and protecting human rights issued by the State Council Information Office.

