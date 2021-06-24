Chinese socialist system of laws has taken shape: white paper
BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- Under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), a Chinese socialist system of laws has taken shape, providing a relatively complete legal system to protect human rights, according to a white paper released Thursday.
The white paper on the practice of the CPC in respecting and protecting human rights was released by the State Council Information Office.
As of April 2021, there were 277 laws in force in China, including the Constitution and related laws, civil and commercial law, administrative law, economic law, social law, criminal law and procedural law related to litigation and non-litigation, said the white paper.
Full Text: The Communist Party of China and Human Rights Protection -- A 100-Year Quest
