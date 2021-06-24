China coordinates protection of civil, political rights

Xinhua) 14:40, June 24, 2021

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- China has coordinated the protection of civil and political rights, according to a white paper released Thursday.

The white paper on the practice of the Communist Party of China in respecting and protecting human rights was released by the State Council Information Office.

Personal rights protection has been strengthened, the right to vote is guaranteed by law, and people's rights to know, to be involved, to express views, and to supervise the exercise of power are better protected, said the white paper.

