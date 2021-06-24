China sees increasing judicial transparency: white paper

Xinhua) 15:15, June 24, 2021

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- Judicial activities in China are becoming more open to increase judicial transparency, according to a white paper released Thursday.

The white paper on the practice of the Communist Party of China in respecting and protecting human rights was released by the State Council Information Office.

China has improved the information-releasing platforms on judicial procedures, trials, written judgments, and the execution of judgments, said the white paper.

As of April 2021, China Judgments Online had published over 119 million judgments, attracting 60.7 billion visits. About 12.7 million court trials had been broadcast live, it said.

Full Text: The Communist Party of China and Human Rights Protection -- A 100-Year Quest

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Hongyu)