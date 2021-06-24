Law-based governance safeguards people's basic rights: white paper

Xinhua) 14:35, June 24, 2021

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- China has applied rule of law in governance to safeguard the basic rights of the people, according to a white paper released Thursday.

The white paper on the practice of the Communist Party of China in respecting and protecting human rights was released by the State Council Information Office.

Efforts have been made to constrain administrative power within the perimeter of the law, strengthen the supervision of administrative enforcement of the law and improve the remedial process, and build a service-oriented government, said the white paper.

Full Text: The Communist Party of China and Human Rights Protection -- A 100-Year Quest

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Hongyu)