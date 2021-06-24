China ensures independent exercise of judicial, procuratorial power: white paper

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- China has improved the allocation of judicial powers and responsibilities to ensure independent and impartial exercise of judicial power and the power of prosecutors, according to a white paper released Thursday.

The white paper on the practice of the Communist Party of China in respecting and protecting human rights was released by the State Council Information Office.

To implement judicial accountability in all respects, China has carried out comprehensive and integrated reform of the judicial system, the white paper said.

