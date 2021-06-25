Interview: CPC solves long-standing problems faced by many countries, says Russian party leader

Xinhua) 08:46, June 25, 2021

MOSCOW, June 24 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) has solved problems that many countries haven't been able to tackle for centuries, Sergei Mironov, chairman of "A Just Russia - For Truth" party, has said.

Everytime he visits China he saw new achievements and changes, Mironov said in a recent interview with Xinhua, stressing that "eradicating absolute poverty is an outstanding success."

Poverty has worsened almost throughout the world during the pandemic, with only China being a positive exception, he pointed out.

China announced the eradication of extreme poverty at the end of 2020.

"This is a wonderful example for the whole world. And this is China's contribution to the development of the whole mankind," he added.

"We strongly appreciate the CPC's readiness to share its governing experience, and always study this experience with great interest," the party leader said.

As regards the cooperation between the two parties, he said, "I hope once we finally defeat the pandemic, our contacts will become even closer and yield new results. This cooperation is very useful for us."

Hailing China's role in international relations, Mironov said facts have shown that the idea of building a community with a shared future for mankind is both viable and promising.

The coronavirus is currently not the only threat facing the world, he said, adding that "environmental problems, food shortages, hunger, terrorism, cybercrime, illegal migration -- all these problems of modern life cannot be solved by one country, even the most powerful."

"Cooperation among countries is vital. This is in the interest of all people," he said.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Du Mingming)