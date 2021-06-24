China actively engages in int'l human rights undertakings: white paper

Xinhua) 15:23, June 24, 2021

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- China has actively engaged in international human rights undertakings, according to a white paper released Thursday.

The white paper on the practice of the Communist Party of China in respecting and protecting human rights was released by the State Council Information Office.

China has signed 26 international human rights instruments, including six core UN conventions, the white paper showed, adding that China fulfills its obligations prescribed in these human rights conventions, ensures that the formulation, legislation, and any amendments of its laws and policies are consistent with these conventions.

China also submits periodic reports to give feedback on the progress made and any difficulties and problems encountered in implementing the conventions, according to the white paper.

Since China recovered its legitimate seat in the UN in 1971, it has played an active role in international human rights issues, said the document.

China maintains constructive contacts with the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), receiving eight visits by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to China, and inviting many of the OHCHR officials to visit China. By April 2021, China has invited 11 visits by nine UN representatives and groups.

China also contributes to international human rights standards, and supports the reform of international human rights organizations in a fair, rational and inclusive direction, according to the white paper.

Full Text: The Communist Party of China and Human Rights Protection -- A 100-Year Quest

