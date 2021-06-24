China actively participates in int'l arms control: white paper

Xinhua) 15:30, June 24, 2021

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- China actively participates in international arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation, opposes arms races, and safeguards global strategic balance and stability, according to a white paper released Thursday.

The white paper on the practice of the Communist Party of China in respecting and protecting human rights was released by the State Council Information Office.

China has signed up more than 20 multilateral arms control, disarmament or non-proliferation treaties, such as the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, said the white paper.

Full Text: The Communist Party of China and Human Rights Protection -- A 100-Year Quest

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Hongyu)