China signs 26 int'l human rights instruments: white paper

Xinhua) 15:45, June 24, 2021

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- China has signed 26 international human rights instruments, including six core UN conventions, said a white paper released on Thursday.

The white paper on the practice of the Communist Party of China in respecting and protecting human rights was released by the State Council Information Office.

China fulfills its obligations prescribed in these human rights conventions, ensuring that the formulation, legislation, and any amendments of its laws and policies are consistent with these conventions, said the document.

China also submits periodic reports to give feedback on the progress made and any difficulties and problems encountered in implementing them, said the white paper.

