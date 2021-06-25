Home>>
Full Text: China's Political Party System: Cooperation and Consultation
(Xinhua) 10:12, June 25, 2021
BEIJING, June 25 (Xinhua) -- The State Council Information Office of the People's Republic of China on Friday released a white paper titled "China's Political Party System: Cooperation and Consultation."
Please see the attachment for the document.
