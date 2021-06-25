We Are China

Full Text: China's Political Party System: Cooperation and Consultation

Xinhua) 10:12, June 25, 2021

BEIJING, June 25 (Xinhua) -- The State Council Information Office of the People's Republic of China on Friday released a white paper titled "China's Political Party System: Cooperation and Consultation."

Please see the attachment for the document.

Full Text: China's Political Party System: Cooperation and Consultation

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Hongyu)