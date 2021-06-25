Chinese military leaders relive Party history

Xinhua) 10:45, June 25, 2021

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- China's Central Military Commission Thursday launched a workshop on the history of the Communist Party of China (CPC) to celebrate the Party's centenary.

The workshop aimed to review the history of how the CPC forged and led the people's army and the achievements and experiences gained during this process, the commission said in a statement.

Through learning the Party history, the armed forces will consolidate their will to follow the Party's command and strengthen themselves, the statement said.

Efforts should be made to better understand the history of the Party and the military, carry on fine traditions, and remember the original aspiration and mission, it said.

Leading officials should also set the example in learning the Party's history and strengthening their political faith and capacity, the statement said.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Hongyu)