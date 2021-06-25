Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC's 100th founding anniversary (10)

Aerial photo taken on May 14, 2017 shows the Lujiazui area in Shanghai, east China. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

BEIJING, June 25 (Xinhua) -- Political parties, political leaders and friendly individuals in other countries are extending warm congratulations on the upcoming 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In messages addressed to Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, or to the CPC Central Committee, they spoke highly of the glorious course and great achievements of the CPC, and conveyed their wishes to further strengthen exchanges and cooperation with the ruling party of China.

The following is an edited summary of some of these messages.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov extended warm congratulations to Xi and the CPC, saying that China, under the leadership of the CPC, always pursues an independent foreign policy of peace, which has played a key role in promoting the cause of human progress.

Xi's vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind is of great significance, he said, adding that the idea gives the direction for human development and progress, and has won wide recognition from the international community.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, also president of the Prosperity Party, said the CPC has led the Chinese people in firmly following a development path that fits China's national conditions, and made great achievements in improving people's lives and realizing national rejuvenation, adding that the CPC's success is worth learning for all countries across the world.

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 22, 2021 shows a container terminal of Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin Municipality. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

President of Niger's National Assembly Seini Oumarou said that under the leadership of Xi and the CPC, China has scored a comprehensive victory in the battle against poverty, and has embarked on a new journey of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way.

Oumarou, also president of the National Movement for the Development of Society, said African countries, including Niger, are looking forward to deepening the friendly cooperative relations featuring mutual benefits and win-win results with China.

Boris Gryzlov, chairman of the Supreme Council of the United Russia party, said since its founding, the CPC has overcome various risks and challenges, and has always been striding forward along the road of building a prosperous socialist country.

Russia and China, taking a similar stance on major global issues, have become a strong guarantee for world peace and global security, he said.

Ronnie Brunswijk, vice president of Suriname and head of the General Liberation and Development Party, said that during the past century, the CPC has united and led the Chinese people to make world-renowned achievements, contributing tremendously to world peace and prosperity and winning high praise from the international community.

