Documentary on China's approach to democracy, freedom and human rights to be released
Ordinary people, extraordinary stories.
In Beijing, a group of university volunteers strive to help the visually impaired "hear" a movie. Can a world that is heard be the same with one that is seen?
In Shanghai, a mail courier is tasked with delivering the voice of the people. When the people speak, the country listens.
In the Daliang Mountains of Sichuan, a slow train is operating as it had been for decades, witnessing the history and changes along its tracks
In Minqin, Gansu, grass-covered sand dunes are like chessboards, on which men outmaneuvers desertification.
In Wenling, Zhejiang, why did a man erupt in anger during a consultation meeting?
In Wuhan, Hubei, how has a photo inspired a touching symphony between two unlikely partners?
The documentary "Pursuing Common Values of Humanity: Chinese Stories on Democracy, Freedom and Human Rights" was jointly produced by Xinhua News Agency and its think tank, Xinhua News Agency New China Research.
The six stories document not only the pursuit of China but also of the entire world.
Coming soon to you.
Photos
Related Stories
- Democracy that works bears diversity, rooted in own soil: experts
- China's grassroots democracy in the eyes of Kazakh student
- Highlights of China's white paper on its democracy
- Full Text: The State of Democracy in the United States
- China's democracy guarantees all people's right to happy life, experts say
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.