China's democracy has concrete, pragmatic practices: white paper

BEIJING, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- Whole-process people's democracy in China has concrete and pragmatic practices, and has been fully tested through wide participation, said a white paper released Saturday by the State Council Information Office.

Whole-process people's democracy is a combination of electoral democracy and consultative democracy and is applied through a combination of elections, consultations, decision-making, management and oversight, according to the white paper titled "China: Democracy That Works."

It covers the economic, political, cultural, social, eco-environmental and other fields, the white paper added.

By exercising their right to vote in elections, the people elect those who represent their will to hold and exercise power. This is an important form of democracy in China, and a clear demonstration of the people's status as masters of the country, the white paper said.

It stressed that the Chinese people widely exercise their right to vote in elections and undertake extensive deliberations before major decisions are made. Democratic consultation is a special feature of democracy in China.

The white paper said democratic decision-making is an important link in China's whole-process people's democracy. The standard practice is to hear people's voices, act on their needs, and pool their ideas and strength. More and more ideas and suggestions of the general public are flowing directly to decision-makers at all levels, and they are increasingly reflected in the major decisions of the Party and the government.

In China, the people manage their own affairs. They are the masters of the country and exercise their democratic rights accordingly, managing affairs of the state, the economy, culture, and society through various channels and in many forms, the white paper said.

In China, the abuse of power for personal gain is eradicated by sound and effective democratic oversight. Taking into consideration its own conditions, China has explored a coordinated system of oversight and established a well-defined, efficient supervisory network with clear functions and responsibilities. Supervision of power extends across every area and into every corner, the white paper said.

