China's anti-pandemic assistance reaches almost all areas of Africa: white paper
BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- China since 2020 has provided emergency anti-pandemic supplies to 53 African countries and the African Union based on their respective needs, said a white paper released Friday.
According to the white paper titled "China and Africa in the New Era: A Partnership of Equals," China has provided emergency anti-pandemic supplies including 120 batches of nucleic test reagents, protective gear, masks, eye protectors and ventilators. These emergency supplies have reached almost all areas across the African continent, it added.
In addition, China has also actively shared its anti-epidemic experience with African countries, and dispatched anti-epidemic medical expert groups or short-term anti-epidemic medical teams to 17 African countries to fight the epidemic alongside local people, said the white paper.
