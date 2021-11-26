BRI contributes to China-Africa anti-pandemic cooperation: white paper
BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- China-Africa cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative has shown great resilience and vitality since the outbreak of COVID-19, helping anti-pandemic cooperation between the two sides, said a white paper released Friday.
According to the white paper titled "China and Africa in the New Era: A Partnership of Equals," more than 1,100 China-Africa joint programs have continued, and nearly 100,000 Chinese technicians and workers have remained at their posts during the pandemic.
Under the combined efforts of the two sides, a number of major projects have been completed or seen progress, said the white paper.
Also, the Mombasa-Nairobi Railway and the Addis Ababa-Djibouti Railway have increased transport capacity in the face of adversity, making an important contribution to local efforts to fight COVID-19, safeguard lives, and rebuild the economy, the white paper noted.
