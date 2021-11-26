Home>>
China sends 23,000 medical team members to Africa, treating 230 mln patients: white paper
(Xinhua) 14:00, November 26, 2021
BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- China has sent a total of 23,000 medical team members to Africa, who have treated 230 million patients over the past 58 years, said a white paper released Friday.
At present, there are nearly 1,000 Chinese medical workers in 45 African countries, working at 98 medical centers, according to a white paper titled "China and Africa in the New Era: A Partnership of Equals."
To date, China has helped 18 African countries establish 20 centers in different medical specialties, covering cardiology, critical care medicine, trauma and endoscopy.
Paired cooperation mechanisms have been established between the Chinese side and 45 hospitals in 40 African countries, the white paper said.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Over 80 pct of Chinese peacekeepers deployed in Afirca: white paper
- Chinese companies have 1.11 bln USD agricultural investment in Africa: white paper
- China signs bilateral tourism cooperation documents with 31 African countries: white paper
- China supports Africa in building capacity for independent peacekeeping missions: white paper
- 45 pct of China's foreign aid from 2013 to 2018 goes to African countries: white paper
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.