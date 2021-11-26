China actively supplies Africa with COVID-19 vaccines: white paper
BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- China has supplied 50 African countries and the African Union (AU) Commission with COVID-19 vaccines in support of their battle against the pandemic, said a white paper released Friday.
They are among the over 110 countries and international organizations to which China had provided over 1.7 billon doses of COVID-19 vaccine by Nov. 12, 2021, said the white paper titled "China and Africa in the New Era: A Partnership of Equals."
In addition to donating 100 million U.S. dollars to COVAX, China will donate 100 million doses of vaccine to developing countries including those in Africa, it noted.
Also, Chinese firms are actively engaging in joint vaccine production in Africa with local firms, helping countries, in accordance with their wishes, to realize localized vaccine production, it added.
