China has industrial capacity cooperation mechanisms with 15 African countries: white paper

Xinhua) 13:58, November 26, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- To date, China has established industrial capacity cooperation mechanisms with 15 countries in Africa, according to a white paper published Friday.

Noting the role of industrialization in inclusive and sustainable development, the white paper said China supports African countries in improving their "soft" and "hard" environment for investment in accordance with their national conditions and development needs.

Taking industrial alignment and capacity cooperation as the engine, China helps advance the process of Africa's industrialization and economic diversification, said the document titled "China and Africa in the New Era: A Partnership of Equals."

