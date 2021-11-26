China, Africa jointly respond to climate change: white paper

November 26, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- China has signed 15 cooperation agreements with 14 African countries to jointly tackle climate change, according to a white paper published Friday.

Various approaches have been explored in support of Africa's response to the issue, such as implementing mitigation and adaptation programs, jointly setting up pilot low-carbon industrial parks, and conducting training in capacity-building, said the document titled "China and Africa in the New Era: A Partnership of Equals."

