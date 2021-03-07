Hat industry upgraded in Ligezhuang Town

A worker adjusts threads at a manufacturing shop in Ligezhuang Town in Jiaozhou, east China's Shandong Province, March 4, 2021. Over the past 30 years, Ligezhuang Town, a major manufacturing base and collecting and distributing center featuring hat-related products, has achieved industrial upgrading, providing one-stop service for buyers worldwide. From small workshop to manufacturing cluster with standardized production, the local hat industry has witnessed industrial informationization and intelligentization. Currently, there are over 400 manufacturers in Ligezhuang being engaged in hat-related industries, with products to be exported to over 100 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)