China to stabilize, optimize industrial and supply chains in 2021: MIIT

BEIJING, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- China will pool its strength to stabilize and optimize the industrial and supply chains next year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

More efforts will be made to monitor and evaluate the safety of key industrial and supply chains, strengthen the supply chains in the manufacturing industry and tackle weak links, said Xiao Yaqing, minister of the MIIT at a working conference held from Monday to Tuesday in Beijing.

He called for achieving breakthroughs in core technologies, speeding up the digital transformation of the manufacturing sector and enhancing the flexibility and resilience of the industrial and supply chains.

The country will make efforts to build more independent and controllable industrial and supply chains, as the security and stability of these chains is the foundation of forming a new development paradigm, according to the meeting.