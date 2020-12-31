Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Dec 31, 2020
China's ice, snow industry reaches 423.5 bln yuan in 2019

(Xinhua)    10:22, December 31, 2020

CHANGCHUN, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's ice and snow industry reached 423.5 billion yuan (about 64.85 billion U.S. dollars) by the end of 2019, said a report released at the ice and snow industry expo in northeast China's Jilin Province.

According to the report, China's ice and snow industry has developed rapidly thanks to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. The scale of the industry has increased from 117.7 billion yuan in 2013 to 423.5 billion yuan in 2019.

The number of ice and snow venues and facilities has also increased significantly. As of June 2019, there were 388 indoor skating venues in China.

A total of 20.9 million skiing trips were made by the end of 2019, surpassing countries with mature ski markets such as Canada and Sweden.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

