China's copyright industry's added value exceeds 7 trillion yuan

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- The added value of China's copyright industry reached 7.32 trillion yuan (about 1.12 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2019, registering a year-on-year increase of over 10 percent, according to the Chinese Academy of Press and Publication.

From 2016 to 2019, the added value of the copyright industry has grown from 5.46 trillion yuan to 7.32 trillion yuan, with an increase of 34 percent, showed a report recently issued by the academy.

The proportion of the copyright industry in China's GDP also increased from 7.33 percent in 2016 to 7.39 percent in 2019, said the report.