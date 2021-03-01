Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Mar 1, 2021
Macao receives second batch of mainland-made COVID-19 vaccines

(Xinhua)    09:57, March 01, 2021

Macao Health Bureau Director Lei Chin Ion (C) signs receiving documents at the handover ceremony of the second batch of mainland-made COVID-19 vaccines in Macao, south China, Feb. 28, 2021. The second batch of mainland-made COVID-19 vaccines were delivered to the Macao Special Administrative Region on Sunday. The first batch of mainland-made vaccines were delivered to Macao on Feb. 6. Inoculation started on Feb. 9. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

MACAO, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- The second batch of mainland-made COVID-19 vaccines were delivered to the Macao Special Administrative Region on Sunday.

The first batch of mainland-made vaccines were delivered to Macao on Feb. 6. Inoculation started on Feb. 9.

Over 30,000 people in Macao had made reservations for inoculation, Macao Health Bureau Director Lei Chin Ion said at the receiving ceremony.

Lei called on local residents to be inoculated as soon as possible to develop immunity.

Macao had ordered 1.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in total, according to Lei. 


