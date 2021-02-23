Macao starts inoculating non-prioritized local residents with COVID-19 vaccine

A medical worker prepares a shot of COVID-19 vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination station in Macao, south China, Feb. 22, 2021. The Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Monday started inoculating local residents who are not in prioritized groups with COVID-19 vaccines produced by the mainland. As of Monday, about 15,000 residents in Macao had made reservations for inoculation and over 3,000 in prioritized groups had completed the inoculation, according to the center. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

MACAO, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- The Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Monday started inoculating local residents who are not in prioritized groups with COVID-19 vaccines produced by the mainland.

Around 2,600 residents made reservations for inoculation on the first day at 12 medical facilities, which can offer services to 5,000 people in total on a daily basis, according to the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center of Macao.

As of Monday, about 15,000 residents in Macao had made reservations for inoculation and over 3,000 in prioritized groups had completed the inoculation, according to the center.

The first batch of mainland-made inactivated vaccines arrived in Macao on Feb. 6. Inoculation officially started on Feb. 9, with Macao SAR Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng being the first one to be vaccinated. Priority was given to certain groups of people, including those engaged in front-line work for epidemic control and those who are at high risk in terms of occupational exposure.

As of Monday, no locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases had been reported in Macao for nearly 11 months. A total of 48 confirmed cases had been reported.