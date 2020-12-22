Egypt receives second batch of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine

A sample of the COVID-19 inactivated vaccine is seen at a vaccine production plant of China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) in Beijing, April 10, 2020. [Photo/Xinhua]

Egypt has received its second shipment totaling 50,000 doses of anti-coronavirus vaccines developed by Chinese company Sinopharm, local magazine Egypt Today reported.

The delivery brings the country's total inventory of the jab to 100,000, enough to have 50,000 people vaccinated. Each individual will need two doses of the vaccine, with an interval of 21 days in between.

Unnamed sources at Egypt's Ministry of Health and Population told Egypt Today that the country aims to provide 10 million doses of the Chinese vaccine to its people, with the nation expected to receive more doses in Dec.

Meanwhile, the country has launched a dedicated website for citizens who want to reserve doses of the vaccine. The website will start accepting registrations early next week, a source at the health ministry told local media.

"It is not possible to use any vaccine except after making sure of its effectiveness and safety for humans," the source told Egypt Today.

According to the source, the Chinese vaccine is safe and it is the same vaccine that over 3,000 volunteers have received with no reported health complications.

The source said that 99 percent of those who received the vaccine produced antibodies, 86 percent of those who were exposed to the coronavirus after receiving the vaccine did not get infected, and 14 percent showed only slight symptoms.