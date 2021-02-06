Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Feb 6, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China to provide 1st batch of COVID-19 vaccine aid for Nepal: Chinese FM

(Xinhua)    10:26, February 06, 2021

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- China attaches great importance to Nepal's urgent need of COVID-19 vaccines and has decided to provide the first batch of vaccine aid for Nepal, said Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday.

Wang made the remarks during a phone conversation with Nepali Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, Wang said, China and Nepal have helped each other, strived to work together to defeat the virus, and carried out sound cooperation in the anti-virus fight.

China has been earnestly fulfilling President Xi Jinping's commitment to making Chinese COVID-19 vaccines a global public good, and is willing to facilitate the purchase of vaccines for Nepal, he added.

Gyawali, for his part, said that the Nepali government and people are grateful for China's timely and valuable vaccine aid, and stand ready to continue to deepen anti-epidemic cooperation with China.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York