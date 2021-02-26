China to promote equitable global distribution of COVID-19 vaccines: foreign ministry

BEIJING, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Thursday said dozens of countries have approved the emergency use of Chinese COVID-19 vaccines, and China will continue to promote the equitable global distribution of vaccines.

China puts the safety and effectiveness of vaccines first and has made sure that companies conduct vaccine research and development in strict accordance with scientific methods and regulatory requirements, Zhao told a press briefing.

China is committed to making COVID-19 vaccines global public goods. China has provided or is providing vaccine aid to 53 countries, while Chinese enterprises have exported or are exporting vaccines to 27 countries, Zhao said.

"We will continue to work with all parties to promote the equitable global distribution of vaccines and join hands with all countries to overcome the pandemic," Zhao said.

According to media reports, Mongolia, Egypt, Thailand, Singapore, the Dominican Republic and Bolivia are the latest group of countries that received vaccine aid and exports from China.