Over 10,000 in Macao inoculated with mainland-made COVID-19 vaccines

MACAO, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- A total of 10,691 people in China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines produced in the mainland as of Thursday, according to the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center of Macao.

Altogether 27,403 people in the SAR have made reservations for inoculation, the center said late Thursday.

So far, only six cases of minor adverse reactions have been reported, which showed no sequela, according to the Macao Health Bureau.

The first batch of mainland-made inactivated COVID-19 vaccines were delivered to Macao on Feb. 6. Inoculation started on Feb. 9, with priority given to certain groups of people, including those engaged in frontline work for epidemic control and those who are at high risk in terms of occupational exposure.

On Feb. 22, Macao started inoculating local residents who are not in prioritized groups.

The center said a batch of mRNA vaccines made in Germany would be delivered to Macao soon. Inoculation of the vaccine is expected to start next week.