China conditionally approves two COVID-19 vaccines

(Xinhua)    11:03, February 26, 2021

BEIJING, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- China approved the registration applications of two domestically developed COVID-19 vaccines with conditions, the National Medical Products Administration said Thursday.

An inactivated vaccine from the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products, an affiliate of China National Biotec Group of Sinopharm, was allowed to enter the market on a conditional basis, the administration said.

The administration also conditionally approved the recombinant vaccine for COVID-19 made by CanSino Biologics. It marked the first approved adenoviral vector vaccine for COVID-19.

