Xi presents orders to promote military, armed police officers

BEIJING, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), on Friday presented four military and armed police officers with certificates of order promoting them to the rank of general, the highest rank for officers in active service in China.

The ceremony was held in Beijing by the CMC.

The promoted officers are Political Commissar of the CMC Logistic Support Department Guo Puxiao, Commander of the Western Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Zhang Xudong, Political Commissar of the PLA's Strategic Support Force Li Wei, and Commander of the People's Armed Police Force Wang Chunning.

At the ceremony, Xu Qiliang, vice chairman of the CMC, announced the orders of promotion signed by Xi.

Zhang Youxia, also CMC vice chairman, presided over the ceremony.