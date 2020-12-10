Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Dec 10, 2020
Russia conducts large exercise of its strategic nuclear forces

(Xinhua)    09:53, December 10, 2020

MOSCOW, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- An exercise of Russia's strategic nuclear forces was held Wednesday under the leadership of the supreme commander-in-chief of the Russian Armed Forces, Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

The exercise included the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile as well as strategic bombers that fired missiles at test targets, the ministry's Zvezda broadcasting service said.

The drill involved the Yars intercontinental ballistic missile that was launched from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in Russia's northern Arkhangelsk region and a ballistic missile that was launched from a nuclear submarine in the Barents Sea, it added.

The Tu-160 and Tu-95MS strategic bombers fired high-precision long-range cruise missiles, the Zvezda said.

Land-based, sea-based and air-based components of Russia's strategic nuclear forces were involved in the exercise, it added.

