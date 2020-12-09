Spain willing to provide military support to Mozambique on antiterrorism

MAPUTO, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- Spain's ambassador to Mozambique Alberto Cerezo said Tuesday in Maputo that his country is willing to offer military support to Mozambique for fighting insurgents in the country's northern province Cabo Delgado.

Speaking to the press after a meeting with the President of the Assembly of the Republic Esperanca Bias, the ambassador said the Spanish authorities have already expressed an interest in military cooperation with Mozambique on antiterrorism.

This was following the European Union and the United States that have already expressed their willingness to do so.

"We have experience in combating terrorism, and we are available to help Mozambique. We will be here for whatever is needed," said the ambassador.

Government spokesman Filimao Suaze said at a press conference on Tuesday that the armed conflict in Cabo Delgado does not only affect Mozambique and the north of the country, it also poses a threat to the whole region of the continent.

According to the Mozambican government, terrorist attacks have killed more than 1,100 people, causing displacement of hundreds of thousands that are in need of humanitarian aid since 2017.