Turkish forces start withdrawing from 3 bases in N Syria

(Xinhua)    09:29, December 10, 2020

DAMASCUS, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- The Turkish forces on Wednesday started withdrawing from three military bases in the countryside of Idlib and Aleppo provinces in northern Syria, a war monitor reported.

The Turkish forces started pulling out from the Surman base in the eastern countryside of Idlib as well as the bases of Khan Tuman and Rashideen in the countryside of Aleppo, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The withdrawing forces will reposition in rebel-held areas in the Zawiya Mountain region in the southern countryside of Idlib, said the UK-based watchdog group.

The dismantling of Turkish military bases is part of a Turkish-Russian agreement reached recently, which includes the withdrawal of Turkish forces and the dismantling of Turkish bases in areas in Hama and Aleppo as well as the central province of Hama that have been under the Syrian government control.

Since October, several Turkish bases have been dismantled in government-controlled areas in northern Syria but relocated in areas controlled by the Turkey-backed rebels.

