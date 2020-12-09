BEIJING, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese military spokesperson on Tuesday voiced firm opposition to the U.S. sale of military communications systems to Taiwan.

Ren Guoqiang, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to reports that the U.S. Department of State has approved the sale of military communications systems worth about 280 million U.S. dollars to Taiwan.

U.S. arms sale to Taiwan has severely violated the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, especially the August 17 Communique, Ren said.

Ren noted that such a move blatantly interferes in China's internal affairs, seriously undermines China's sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, damages state-to-state and military-to-military relations between China and the United States, and harms peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Reiterating that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, Ren stressed that the Taiwan question bears on China's core interests and brooks no external interference.

He urged the U.S. side to stop arms sale to and military contact with Taiwan to avoid dire consequences to the state-to-state and military-to-military relations between China and the United States as well as peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army has full confidence and sufficient capability to thwart any attempt to split the country, and to firmly safeguard national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, he said.