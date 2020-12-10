Sri Lanka Navy holds parade in the seas of Colombo

The Sri Lanka Navy holds a parade in the seas of Colombo, Sri Lanka on Dec. 9, 2020, as part of its 70th anniversary celebrations. Celebrations for the Sri Lanka Navy's 70th anniversary were scaled down this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Arrangements have been made to bring ships of the Sri Lanka Navy to the anchorage off the Galle Face Green, a popular beach in Colombo, from Dec. 9 to 13, with a view to reach the general public with better awareness of the Navy. (Photo by Ajith Perera/Xinhua)