CPC leadership reviews regulations on military political work, united front, Party members' rights

BEIJING, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee met on Monday to review regulations on the political work in the armed forces, the Party's united front work and safeguarding Party members' rights.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting.

The political work is the lifeline of the people's armed forces, which can only be strengthened, not weakened, according to a statement issued after the meeting.

The statement highlighted the role of amending regulations on political work in the armed forces, noting that it could strengthen the Party's leadership over the military political work and promote the full implementation of the strategy of enhancing the military's political loyalty in the new era.

Such measures would help ensure the armed forces are always under the absolute Party leadership and always capable of effectively fulfilling designated missions in the new era, thus contributing to the cause of delivering the Party's goal of building a strong military in the new era and building a world-class military in all respects, the statement said.

The military should abide by the fundamental principle of absolute Party leadership over the armed forces, said the statement, adding that the practice of the Chairman of the Central Military Commission assuming full responsibility for military affairs should be entirely enforced.

It called for efforts to educate members of the armed forces through Xi's thinking on strengthening the military to make sure the military stays absolutely loyal, pure and reliable.

The CPC Central Committee has always attached great importance to the united front and related work, the statement said.

Amending the Party's regulations on the united front work is a major task for the CPC Central Committee to exercise full, strict and rule-based governance over the Party, and an important measure to consolidate and deepen the principles of Party and state institution reform concerning the united front, it added.

The statement emphasized that it is necessary to strengthen the Party's centralized and unified leadership over the united front work, and carry out the united front work more scientifically with higher standards and improved institutions.

It called on Party committees at all levels to study and fully implement the regulations to advance the cause of the patriotic united front continuously.

To bring to date and revise the regulations on safeguarding Party members' rights is conducive to fully reflecting the strengths of the Party leadership system and letting all Party members rally closely around the CPC Central Committee, so as to work together to realize the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation, the statement noted.

It added that Party members who exercise their rights must fulfill their obligations, assume responsibilities and obey the disciplines.

Party organizations at every level should strengthen the organization and leadership for the enforcement of the regulations in order to ensure all measures are earnestly implemented and encourage their members to play an exemplary role in the new journey, the statement said.

Efforts should also be made to guide Party members on carrying out democratic oversight to create an honest and upright political environment, taking a resolute stand against all instances of malpractice and corruption and all acts that may shake the Party's foundation or hinder the Party's cause, it added.