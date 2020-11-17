Chinese VP stresses int'l cooperation at New Economy Forum

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan delivers a keynote speech at the 2020 New Economy Forum via video link on Nov. 16, 2020. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan on Monday called for international collaboration to counter challenges and safeguard common interests.

Wang made the remarks via video link at the 2020 New Economy Forum, which kicked off Monday via livestream to drive a constructive dialogue on an innovative economy and inclusive future.

Noting that the international situation has become even more complicated since last year, Wang said that China will face up to the changes and implement the new development philosophy to realize a new historic leap.

The country will unswervingly expand opening up, and make its market a world market, a shared market and a market for all, he said.

All countries around the world should take actions and work together to jointly build a cooperation mechanism for the prevention and control of COVID-19, and resolutely curb the spread of the pandemic, Wang said.

More than 500 government officials, business executives, academics, and experts from around the world joined the forum virtually to help redesign key parts of the global economy after the ravages of COVID-19, emphasizing sustainable and inclusive growth.

The four-day forum, which was co-hosted by the China Center for International Economic Exchanges, Bloomberg, the International Institute for Strategic Studies, and the Mandela Institute for Development Studies, covered topics including finance, trade, cities, climate change, and public health.

Established in 2018, the forum takes place annually, aiming at discussing challenges the world is facing and developing actionable solutions.