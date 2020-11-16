Means of production prices mostly rise in China

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Most of the capital goods monitored by the government posted higher prices in early November compared with the previous 10 days, data showed Monday.

Of the 50 major goods monitored by the government, including seamless steel tubes, gasoline, coal, fertilizer and some chemicals, 31 saw their prices increase from late October, while 14 posted lower prices, and the prices of five remained unchanged, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

The price of liquefied petroleum gas fell 0.5 percent, while that of hog rose 2.4 percent during the period.

The reading, released every 10 days, is based on a survey of nearly 2,000 wholesalers and distributors in 31 provincial-level regions.