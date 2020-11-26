Xi stresses military training to raise capability of winning wars

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), delivers a speech at a CMC meeting on military training in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 25, 2020. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

BEIJING, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday ordered the armed forces to strengthen training under real combat conditions and raise their capability of winning wars.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), made the remarks at a CMC meeting on military training.

Xi stressed the implementation of the Party's thinking on strengthening the military, as well as the military strategy, for the new era.

He urged faster establishment of a new-type military training system and strong support for achieving the Party's goal of building stronger armed forces for the new era and developing the armed forces into a world-class military.

Xi met with the meeting participants and model individuals and groups who had excelled in military training and had a group photo with them.

Xi said military training is the center of the military's regular work as it is the means for the military to generate and improve its combat capability and is the most direct form of military preparedness.

He noted that new changes are taking place in the country's security environment, military combat situation, forms of modern warfare, bringing the military's training into a new stage.

He called for better strategic planning and top-level design to transform military training to accommodate the needs in real combat.

Xi urged efforts to improve the military's capability for integrated and joint operations, raise the scientific and technological literacy of the officers and soldiers, and apply new weaponry and new strengths in training.

Stressing strengthening the Party's leadership over military training, Xi urged efforts to carry out real combat-oriented training and rectify the practices of formalities for formalities' sake and bureaucratism in training.

A total of 10 military units and 23 individuals were commended for their work in military training at the meeting.

Xi and other senior military officials presented awards to the honorees.