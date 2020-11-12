PLA actions "stern response" to DPP's attempts to seek "Taiwan independence": spokesperson

BEIJING, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday urged pro-independence secessionists in Taiwan not to make provocative attempts that could lead to historic blunders with catastrophic consequences.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the comments at a press briefing when answering questions on recent actions of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force.

Due to the current security situation across the Taiwan Strait, the PLA took necessary actions to safeguard national sovereignty, which were also a stern response to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority's provocative attempts to seek "Taiwan independence," Zhu said.

Denying the identity of being Chinese, and banking on foreign support to seek "Taiwan independence" will only lead to historic blunders and catastrophic consequences, Zhu noted.

She warned the DPP authority and secessionists seeking "Taiwan independence" not to underestimate the resolve and will of the people across the Strait to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and not to take the risk of challenging the mainland's preparedness and capabilities on such issues.