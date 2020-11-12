Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Nov 12, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

PLA actions "stern response" to DPP's attempts to seek "Taiwan independence": spokesperson

(Xinhua)    10:20, November 12, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday urged pro-independence secessionists in Taiwan not to make provocative attempts that could lead to historic blunders with catastrophic consequences.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the comments at a press briefing when answering questions on recent actions of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force.

Due to the current security situation across the Taiwan Strait, the PLA took necessary actions to safeguard national sovereignty, which were also a stern response to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority's provocative attempts to seek "Taiwan independence," Zhu said.

Denying the identity of being Chinese, and banking on foreign support to seek "Taiwan independence" will only lead to historic blunders and catastrophic consequences, Zhu noted.

She warned the DPP authority and secessionists seeking "Taiwan independence" not to underestimate the resolve and will of the people across the Strait to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and not to take the risk of challenging the mainland's preparedness and capabilities on such issues.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York