SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- Suh Hoon, top national security adviser for South Korean President Moon Jae-in, virtually consulted with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, Robert O'Brien and Shigeru Kitamura, on various security issues, the presidential Blue House said Friday.

During the virtual consultation, the top security officials discussed various issues, including the denuclearization of and the peace settlement in the Korean Peninsula, agreeing to continue relevant cooperation among the three sides, the Blue House said.

They shared the assessment of recent security situations on the peninsula and discussed ways to "engage with" the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) for dialogue resumption.

Denuclearization talks between the DPRK and the United States have been stalled since the second summit between top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump ended without agreement at the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi in February 2019.

The three security officials agreed that the trilateral security cooperation should continue regardless of the situation relevant to the U.S. presidential election "with no vacuum."

During the virtual talks, Suh emphasized the need for an early resumption of dialogue between the DPRK and the United States, the Blue House noted.