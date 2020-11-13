Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Nov 13, 2020
Chinese military releases outline to improve joint combat capabilities

(Xinhua)    13:13, November 13, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Central Military Commission (CMC) has released an outline on improving the joint combat capabilities of the Chinese People's Liberation Army.

The outline, which took effect on Nov. 7, establishes basic concepts and rules, clarifies basic responsibilities, addresses from the institutional level the fundamental questions such as how to fight future wars, and strengthens the orientation of war preparedness.

The CMC has ordered all levels of the armed forces to study and implement the outline, and take it as the fundamental basis for organizing joint combat and training activities, so as to boost the military's capabilities to win wars in an all-round manner.

