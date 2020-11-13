Chinese military releases outline to improve joint combat capabilities

BEIJING, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Central Military Commission (CMC) has released an outline on improving the joint combat capabilities of the Chinese People's Liberation Army.

The outline, which took effect on Nov. 7, establishes basic concepts and rules, clarifies basic responsibilities, addresses from the institutional level the fundamental questions such as how to fight future wars, and strengthens the orientation of war preparedness.

The CMC has ordered all levels of the armed forces to study and implement the outline, and take it as the fundamental basis for organizing joint combat and training activities, so as to boost the military's capabilities to win wars in an all-round manner.