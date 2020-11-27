Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Nov 27, 2020
MiG-29K trainer aircraft of Indian navy crashes into Arabian sea, pilot missing

(Xinhua)    14:38, November 27, 2020

NEW DELHI, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- A MiG-29K trainer fighter aircraft belonging to Indian navy crashed into the Arabian sea, following which a pilot went missing, officials said Friday.

Another pilot onboard was rescued.

The fighter jet crashed during a training mission on Thursday evening.

"A MiG-29K trainer aircraft operating at sea met with an accident at about 5:00 p.m. (local time) on Thursday. One pilot has been recovered and search by air and surface units in progress for the second pilot," reads a statement issued by Indian navy.

Meanwhile, navy has ordered an inquiry to investigate the incident.

